Multimedia Journalist — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, 7 Eyewitness News is looking for a Multimedia Journalist to join the No. 1 team in West Tennessee.

Candidates need to be self-starters, who come to the table with daily story ideas. Our journalists are passionate about storytelling.

As an MMJ, you must be able to succeed as a one-man band. Candidates need to be committed to owning the stories they tell. You will also need to be a leader in both breaking news and severe weather coverage.

A four-year degree in broadcast journalism, communications or related field is preferred. A positive attitude and good work ethic are key to being the right candidate for us. Must be able to carry 30 pounds of gear and have a clean driving record.

We have WBBJ-TV alumni in markets across the country, with the typical jump of over 100 market sizes after they started their careers with us.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.