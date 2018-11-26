Residents report break-ins in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have reported break-ins recently in south Jackson.

Steven Nunnery, who works with Vivint security systems, says he has been receiving calls from family members who say their home was broken into within recent weeks.

Nunnery says his family lives on the south side of Jackson, and he says they aren’t the only ones who have had items taken from their home.

Nunnery says a local parts shop was broken into and items were stolen. Now nunnery says he wants to help people update their security systems.

“I’m here in front of Bob Parker’s and they said that a house had been broken into that was right across the street,” Nunnery said. “Some of his tools have been taken, and as you can see, Truck Cap Express, he’s a small business owner. He works hard for what he does.”

The Jackson Police Department said they will look into the recent break-ins.