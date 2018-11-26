Shoppers still had a chance to catch deals on Cyber Monday

JACKSON, Tenn.–Some Cyber Monday shoppers took advantage of today’s deals saving themselves hundreds of dollars.

“I would say a good $100 especially on Amazon, they had some good Cyber Monday deals,” said a Cyber Monday shopper.

One shopper says it was her first time doing Cyber Monday shopping and she caught most of her deals from Amazon.

“It was easier quicker, no hassle and I got everything I was looking for, it was available, nothing was not available.”

Another shopper says he caught deals at Best Buy online and picked it up in store.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect nose hair ear clippers and I finally found them and they had them here,” said George Reed.

The Cyber shoppers say they caught most of the items that they wanted off amazon for half price with items like computers and TV’s.

But they say shopping online is not just for the prices but for their convenience.

“Had fun with the family shopping on Black Friday but the convenience of sitting at the computer today was good too,” said another Cyber Monday shopper.

“I’m doing everything almost online now and I sometimes pick it up, a lot of times I ship it get it shipped from amazon, from amazon or wherever, but almost everything 100 percent online.”

Shoppers say they will be doing some more shopping online and wants to encourage other Cyber Monday shoppers that they still have time.

Cyber Monday ends at midnight Monday.