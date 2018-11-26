TN State Parks offer winter discounts

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re hoping to take a holiday vacation, Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount this season.

The parks are offering a 25 percent discount for cabin and room rentals between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28.

The discount is available for rentals at Pickwick Landing, Reelfoot Lake and other locations across the state.

To get these discounts, visitors must complete an online sign-up form.

For more information, visit the Tennessee State Parks website.