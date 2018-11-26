Weekend house fire investigated as arson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A weekend house fire in east Jackson is suspected to be arson, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Fire officials say crews responded around 3:45 p.m. Friday to the home in the 100 block of Vance Street.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, and officials say no one was injured.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 800-762-3017. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.