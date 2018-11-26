Windy And Cold Today

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Monday, November 26th

A cold blustery morning with the lower 30’s. Winds gusting at times to 25 mph will make it feel more like the low 20’s this morning. Bundle up heading out. Highs today will only reach the lower 40’s in the afternoon under sunny skies.

TODAY:

Breezy and cold today as windchills want get out of the 30’s.

Bitter cold temperatures overnight tonight as we drop to the low 20’s by early Tuesday morning. A warming trend will take place mid week. Rain starts to return towards Thursday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wbbj7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com