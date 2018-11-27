A Bitter Cold Morning

Weather Update – 5:45 a.m. – Monday, November 27th

A very cold morning ahead with lows around 21 degrees and windchills in the mid teens. Bundle up this morning and prepare to have a delay due to frost on the windows.

Today

Starting off in the low 20’s. Highs in the upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies.

Even with sunshine today, it’ll still be chilly! Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel like temperatures are below freezing all day long. Tuesday night might be even colder than tonight will be to set a new “coldest night” of Fall so far. Thankfully, that’s where it ends, and temperatures will get warmer quickly. Thursday’s high could be 10°F warmer than Wednesday, and Friday will be another 10°F warmer than Thursday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms, however, are forecast to end the week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

