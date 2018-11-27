Budget committee discusses school system finances

JACKSON, Tenn.–Budget committee members evaluate the Jackson-Madison County School system finances to prepare for the upcoming year.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, the committee discussed choosing a vendor for new buses for the school system.

They discussed communication procedures involving the budget committee and long range planning committee.

The communication procedures included notifying each other of when changes are made within the budget committee.

Plus, the committee went over plans to prepare for the upcoming year.

“So, out of that, we just made sure that we’re on the same page and we want to make sure that everybody is transparent with everyone that understands what’s going on within the school system,” said Chief Operating Officer Ray Washington.

Washington also says the budget committee is still in the process of putting a budget together for the upcoming year.