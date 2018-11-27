Funeral services for Charlie C. “Silk” Newton, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bread of Life Tabernacle Holiness Church Cemetery in Jackson, TN. Mr. Newton passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, November 28, 2018 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.