City of Jackson works to build stronger community

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson is working to build a stronger community.

“When you first start hearing about it, it seems very foreign to focus on our strengths instead of improving our weaknesses, so I hope people understand what could be offered to our community,” said Angie Counce, vice president of operations at Portfolio Recovery Associates.

Strong Communities focuses on improving individuals’ strengths and personal qualities of leaders and residents across the city of Jackson.

“It’s really helped me center on things I can focus on that I’m better at performing. Then, you get away from focusing on what you’re not good at,” Counce said.

“One-hundred thousand people who live in Madison County, if you just start focusing on those strengths, just imagine what we can do by working together,” Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon said.

He says this will help area businesses.

“Partnering with someone or organization, their strengths are going to be different than yours,” Spurgeon said.

He also says this effort will spur collaboration and innovation across the Hub City. “If you know that going in, you’re going to be better able to plan what you will accomplish,” Spurgeon said.

He hopes the community supports this initiative.

“The leadership of this community has the opportunity to go through it, and encourage them to go through it. Because the more our leaders work together, the more successful we’re going to be,” Spurgeon said.