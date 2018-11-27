Dyersburg police investigate shooting outside grocery store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police need your help after a shooting outside a grocery store.

Dyersburg police say the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix shot at at least two men who spoke to the driver of the Pontiac.

Police say they responded to a report of vandalism around 2 a.m. Friday at the Kroger on Lake Road. Officers found the door to the store had been broken by a bullet and additional damage to the wall near the door.

The victims have not reported the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).