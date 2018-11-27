‘Giving Tuesday’ helps raise money for area nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a weekend full of shopping and deals, this Tuesday is all about giving.

In recent years, the day has become known as Giving Tuesday.

“Which was designed for people to be able to give to their favorite nonprofits to give back in a different way,” said Randy Nicholas, executive director of the Child Evangelism Fellowship Chapter of greater Jackson.

They are a nonprofit that spreads the gospel with elementary school children. Their goal for Giving Tuesday was $5,000.

“We intend to use some of this money to purchase gifts, sort of year-end, Christmas-style gifts that we will share with all the children who come to our Bible study clubs. They’re called ‘Good News Clubs,'” Nicholas said.

Schools in Jackson were getting involved with Giving Tuesday as well, hoping to give their students more opportunities they can use once they graduate.

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School has started a journalism class.

“We’re doing news broadcasts. We’re talking to our teachers to see what’s going on during the week at school,” Miller Boyd, a junior at Sacred Heart, said. “We’re going to sporting events, we’re recording them, we’re broadcasting over them, Will Walker and I are doing color commentaries and play-by-plays.”

A lot of their equipment has been donated. They’re hoping to raise enough money to buy their own.

“We just want to take them to that next level of professionalism,” Sacred Heart President Ann Keyl said. “They want to be able to buy higher-tech microphones and better cameras and things that will be lasting here at Sacred Heart and leave a legacy with.”

Students say they’ve already learned a lot in just the first few months of the class.

“I enjoy doing all the camera work,” freshman Will Mingeldorff said. “I did all the camera work at our concert for the Revelries.”

Sacred Heart’s goal is to raise $10,000.

Redemption Road Rescue, RIFA and WRAP were also participating in Giving Tuesday.

For a full list, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.