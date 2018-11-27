Health departments to offer free flu shots Dec. 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — County health departments across the state will offer free flu shots during an upcoming event.

Free flu shots will be available to everyone on Dec. 5. You do not need an appointment to get the flu shot during the event.

Shots will be available at all county health departments.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on North Parkway in Jackson will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The state health department says the annual flu epidemic is expected to last many more weeks and encourages everyone to protect themselves with a shot.

To find a health department participating in this event near you, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s Influenza Immunization web page.