Hundreds of utility customers left without power after tree falls across busy east Jackson street

JACKSON, Tenn.–Some Jackson Utility customers spent a cold evening in the dark after a tree falls across a busy east Jackson street.

According to Jackson Police, a tree fell near the intersection of Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and Whitehall Street around 6:30, Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the falling tree also brought down nearby power lines. Leaders with JEA say 849 utility customers lost power, however power was restored around 8:40 p.m.

Traffic was blocked as crews worked to clear the road. Police say there was one minor car crash in the area, however there were no serious injuries.