Jackson-Madison Co. Library hosts heating safety workshop

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department and Jackson-Madison County Library are working to keep you safe in the cold weather.

The library hosted a home heating workshop Tuesday, with topics including heating safety, weatherization and local resources.

Fire officials say heating issues are the second leading cause of fires in the Untied States, right behind cooking.

Out of the 500 calls the fire department gets every month, they want to make sure you’re not one of them, and they have some ways to help you and your family stay safe.

“I recommend when you leave a room to unplug your heater,” said Eric Merriweather, a public educator with the Jackson Fire Department. “Also, don’t use it in the bathroom or in places that are wet.”

The fire department safety educators say most fires caused by heaters start in the late evening, not overnight.