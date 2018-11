JACKSON, Tenn. — A renowned local businessman and radio host has died.

Bill Way passed away just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, his family has confirmed. He was 74 years old.

Way, a longtime radio host, entrepreneur and musician, recently shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

There is not yet word on arrangements.

We’ll have more this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.