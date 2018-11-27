Katha Howard Caldwell, age 76 of Paris, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at West Meade Place in Nashville. Her funeral service will be Friday, November 30, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. John Dale officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday. Pallbearers will be Jack Veazey, Charlie Brown, Tommy Little, Tommy Ham, Gerald Howard, Bobby Comer, and Donnie Williams.

Katha Howard Caldwell was born February 23, 1942 in Murray, Kentucky to the late Ewing Rhodes Howard and the late Georgia L. Hainley Howard. She is survived by a daughter, Beth Jean Ingram of Paris; two sons: Louis Caldwell of Knoxville and Cash (Jill) Caldwell of Paris; five grandchildren: Brandon, Courtney, Cary and Jonathan Caldwell, and Codee Ingram; one great grandchild, Declan Jace Brown-Ingram; and one very special friend, Bill McCutcheon.

Besides her parents, Ms. Caldwell was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry R. Howard.

Katha Caldwell was a 1960 graduate of E.W. Grove High School.