Lifeline Blood Services ‘dangerously low’ on all types

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is issuing an emergency plea for blood donors.

Lifeline says the blood supply is currently dangerously low on all types. All eligible blood donors are urged to give blood this week.

Donors can give blood at Lifeline Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson. They are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Donors can also give at any of these Bloodmobile locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Fayette Academy, Somerville, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29 – Jackson Madison County General Hospital, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30 – First Bank, Camden, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Decaturville Elementary School, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-924-6572 or visit lifelinebloodserv.org.