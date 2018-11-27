Lifeline Blood Services in desperate need of blood donors

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We are in desperate need of all blood types we have had an unusually high usage of blood over the last week,” said Public Relations Coordinator Cherie’ Parker.

Parker said she’s reaching out, asking the public for their help.

She also said that their blood inventory is so low that in their distribution area where their racks are usually full, now look nearly empty.

The Blood Services said it isn’t uncommon for their blood supply to be low during November.

“However it is very unusual for us to be this low going into December,” said Parker.

Parker said they can meet their requirement for area hospitals, but not without the help from blood donations.

One blood donor says he’s been giving blood ever since finding out the benefits it would have to his family.

“I give blood because my wife and both of my children have bleeding disorders so it really hits home to me,” said blood donor, Bryan Byrd.

Byrd said he’s been giving blood ever since.

“I’ve been giving blood for a couple years now but I try to do it as often as I can, fit it into my schedule,” said Byrd.

“We always say and it is true that 30 minutes of your time means a life time to somebody else and the bottom line is, you don’t know who your helping, when you donate,” Parker said.

“Just knowing somebody needing this, and I’m going to resupply anyways so if it can help somebody else than it didn’t really cost me anything to do this,” Byrd said.

For more information on the hours and location of the Lifeline Blood Services, go to the Seen on 7 section.