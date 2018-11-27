Lifeline Blood Services information

JACKSON, Tenn–

Anyone interested in giving blood can find the Lifeline Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farms Dr. Jackson, TN. Their hours are Monday-Friday 9a.m.-6p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Or you can give blood at one if the bloodmobile drives on November 29, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital from 7a.m.-11:00a.m. and 12p.m.-6p.m., West TN Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, 12p.m.-4p.m.

Also on November 30th at the First Bank, Camden, from 12p.m.-5p.m. and Decaturville Elementary School, from 1p.m.-6p.m.