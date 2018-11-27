Mexican Casserole
Submitted by: Cerissa Chapel
3 lbs ground beef
1 lrg onion chopped
1 can Fiesta nacho cheese
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1 small can of green chillis
1 bag of doritios
1 block of cheese Shredded
Cook the beef and onions together salt and pepper to taste drain. Crush a good layer of chips in the bottom of a baking dish. Mix meat with Fiesta nacho cheese cheddar cheese soup and green chillis. If too thick add a little milk. Pour meat over chips then top with Shredded cheese. Bake on 350 for 10 mins or until cheese is melted