Mugshots : Madison County : 11/26/18 – 11/27/18 November 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Summer Morris Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Dante Eaton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Deadrick Collier Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Dreadrick Pack Misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Betty Buxton Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Dennis Stevenson Theft over $60,000, theft over $1,000, theft under $999, burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Eboni Ransom Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Hunter Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Kenneth Palmer Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Mareco Clark Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Marico Deberry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Marquise Haywood Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Quantilla Haynes Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Robert Phinisee Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Wayne Boykin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore