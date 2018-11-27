Mugshots : Madison County : 11/26/18 – 11/27/18

1/15 Summer Morris Failure to comply

2/15 Dante Eaton Simple domestic assault

3/15 Deadrick Collier Violation of community corrections

4/15 Dreadrick Pack Misuse of 911



5/15 Betty Buxton Shoplifting

6/15 Dennis Stevenson Theft over $60,000, theft over $1,000, theft under $999, burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft

7/15 Eboni Ransom Failure to appear

8/15 Hunter Taylor Failure to appear



9/15 Kenneth Palmer Simple domestic assault

10/15 Mareco Clark Simple domestic assault

11/15 Marico Deberry Violation of probation

12/15 Marquise Haywood Unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/15 Quantilla Haynes Assault, vandalism

14/15 Robert Phinisee Aggravated assault, vandalism

15/15 Wayne Boykin Driving on revoked/suspended license































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/27/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.