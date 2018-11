1 onion

4 cups water

1 tlsp butter

salt & pepper to taste

pinch of oregano and basil

1 cup milk

2 tsps flour 4 large potatoes1 onion4 cups water1 tlsp buttersalt & pepper to tastepinch of oregano and basil1 cup milk2 tsps flour Cut up potatoes and onion into small chunks. Heat water and put potatoes & onion & spices into water. Cook until potatoes are tender. Mix milk and flour until smooth. Add to soup mixture and stir until thickened. Serve.