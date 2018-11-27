Tonight Will Be the Coldest Night Since Mid-January

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, November 27th

For the second day in a row, temperatures couldn’t get out of the 40s in West Tennessee! Now, we’re heading for a seriously cold night. Tonight will be so cold, that it’ll be the coldest night since we had snow and ice blanket West Tennessee back in the middle of January. That’s the kind of weather we’ll have tonight, but the warming trend kicks off tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop down to the upper teens and lower 20s by sunrise Wednesday morning. Not quite record breaking for Jackson, as the record low temperature on November 28th is 14°F (2013).

After the FREEZING cold start, temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Those temperatures would still be considered “average” highs in January. However, this will be the start of a warming trending that could bring us into to the 70s by the end of the week! Unfortunately, this also coincides with a chance for thunderstorms and we’ll be monitoring the potential for severe weather. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com