West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse announces move to Columns

JACKSON, Tenn. — A downtown Jackson restaurant is moving north.

West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse has been in its current location for five years, and now they want to expand.

They are moving to The Columns and adding a brewery.

There will be a viewing party Wednesday for a Cooking Channel show that will feature their Arizona location.

“This will be in our Arizona location, and it will be showcasing Jim Dandy, our pit boss,” West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse part-owner Christian Brantley said.

The new location is set to open in late February.