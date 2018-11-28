Funeral services for Billy Rogers Fuller, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Fuller passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Fuller will lie in state Friday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.