Boyce J. Rowe

Name: City & State Boyce J. Rowe of Paris
Age: 78
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Monday, November 26, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018
Place of Funeral: Progressive Baptist Church, 1040 Rison St., Paris, TN 38242
Minister(s): Rev. Annette Warren of Cedar Bluff, Virginia
Place of Burial: Greenwood Cemetery
Visitation: 10:00 – 12:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the church
Date/Place of Birth: March 21, 1940 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
 Willie B. Rowe and Evelyn Taylor Rowe, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Louise Rowe of Dayton, TN
Grandchildren: Khamiah M. Laramore and Gregory E. Capps, Jr. of Dayton, TN
Sisters: City/State Ludia Rowe Eison of Fishers, IN
Other Relatives: Nieces: Kamika (Bobby) Wheatley and Dr. Kimberley (David) Simmons

Great nieces & Great nephews: Sean Wheatley, Christopher Wheatley,    Brandon Wheatley, Asha Simmons, Aria Simmons, and Aidan Simmons.

Special Cousin & Caretaker: Carolyn Haynes McCutcheon
Personal Information: Mr. Rowe was a supervisor for TVA Watts Bar in Spring City, TN for the past 30 years before retiring. Prior to that, he was former teacher, coach, and principal in Henry County School System. He was a standout in all sports which led to his induction in the Central High Athletic Hall of Fame which he served as chairman.