Boyce J. Rowe
|Name: City & State
|Boyce J. Rowe of Paris
|Age:
|78
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Monday, November 26, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018
|Place of Funeral:
|Progressive Baptist Church, 1040 Rison St., Paris, TN 38242
|Minister(s):
|Rev. Annette Warren of Cedar Bluff, Virginia
|Place of Burial:
|Greenwood Cemetery
|Visitation:
|10:00 – 12:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the church
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 21, 1940 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Willie B. Rowe and Evelyn Taylor Rowe, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Louise Rowe of Dayton, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Khamiah M. Laramore and Gregory E. Capps, Jr. of Dayton, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Ludia Rowe Eison of Fishers, IN
|Other Relatives:
|Nieces: Kamika (Bobby) Wheatley and Dr. Kimberley (David) Simmons
Great nieces & Great nephews: Sean Wheatley, Christopher Wheatley, Brandon Wheatley, Asha Simmons, Aria Simmons, and Aidan Simmons.
Special Cousin & Caretaker: Carolyn Haynes McCutcheon
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Rowe was a supervisor for TVA Watts Bar in Spring City, TN for the past 30 years before retiring. Prior to that, he was former teacher, coach, and principal in Henry County School System. He was a standout in all sports which led to his induction in the Central High Athletic Hall of Fame which he served as chairman.