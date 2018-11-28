Family asks for prayers for child born months before due date

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family is asking for your prayers after their son was born months before his due date.

“They had just moved me onto the stretcher, and the doctor looks at me and says, ‘We have a very bad situation,'” Chelsea Lackey, mother of baby Sutton, said.

Lackey was only 23 weeks pregnant with her son.

She said the doctors told her, “You’re probably going to have this baby right now. And you’re probably going to need an emergency C-section, and you’re going to need to decide right now if that’s something you want to do.”

If Lackey had baby Sutton then, he might not have survived. However, two days later, she gave birth at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“He was born at 1 pound 8 ounces and was 12 inches long,” his father, Clif Lackey, said.

Sutton had only a one in six chance of survival, then the situation got much worse.

“They told us he has a stage four brain bleed, and that’s the worst one as they label it,” Clif Lackey said.

The family says a miracle happened because one week later, “It’s there, but it’s not continuing to bleed,” Chelsea Lackey said.

They say this is due to the staff at the hospital and the prayers of the community.

“You don’t realize until you’re in a situation like this how much everything helps. Prayers — we can feel them. They have helped. I can’t even describe how much they have helped us,” Clif Lackey said.

But, the family is not in the clear yet.

“There’s a bunch of problems he could have, and we’re praying he fixes them all, and in the end, he just lives a normal life just like anyone else,” Clif Lackey said.

“It’s a roller coaster, but with God’s help, you can make it through it,” Chelsea Lackey said.

The Lackey family posts specific prayer requests to their Facebook page for Sutton, Sutton’s Saints-Prayers and Updates.