FBI, police search Milan home where Cayce McDaniel was last seen

MILAN, Tenn. — The FBI and Milan Police Department have returned to the home where a girl was reported missing more than 20 years ago.

Investigators were on scene Wednesday at the home where Cayce McDaniel was last seen in August 1996. She was 14 years old.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said they were on scene Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into McDaniel’s disappearance.

Sellers said the FBI now has technology for evidence collection that was not available when McDaniel went missing.

