FBI searches home of missing teen last seen in 1996

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been over 20 years since 14-year-old Cayce McDaniel was last seen.

The FBI’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force searched the home with technology inaccessible in the past.

“As a group, we’ve decided that it would be a good idea just to go back to the house that Cayce lived in, that we feel like she came up missing from,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

Agents could be seen entering the house with suits designed to prevent contamination.

“Something that they could be looking for is spraying a chemical in a crack of a floor that might find blood or something like that,” Sellers said.

Authorities say the inside of the house hasn’t changed much over the past 20 years, even containing the same carpet.

Chief Sellers says cracks and crevices do not get cleaned well, so it is possible to still find evidence.

Milan police did say that they are not looking to build a case against any specific person, but plan to let the evidence guide them.

“If there is any evidence found, then obviously we’ll look at whatever evidence it is and see who it points at,” Chief Sellers said.

After the search, agents were seen exiting the home with a large black bag.

According to family members, Cayce was last seen Aug. 16, 1996.

If you have any information about Cayce McDaniel, contact the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.