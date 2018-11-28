Haywood will suit up one more time for state championship

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Tomcats are making their way to the Blue Cross Bowl.

Ever since the postseason began, the Tomcats have without a doubt been on another level and have rightfully earned their spot in the title game.

Fans and community members gathered last night for a pep rally in the gym to honor the teams accomplishments. But Haywood wouldn’t even have this great opportunity if the team didn’t put in the work at the beginning of the year.

Senior running back Decourtney Reed had a chance to reflect on the progress this team has made. He talked about how even though the team got off to a rough start, they came together as a unit and finished the regular season on their terms.

Now Haywood has one more chance to finish strong, this time against the defending state champions. Kickoff tomorrow against Greenville in Cookeville is set for 3:00 p.m.