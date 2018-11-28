Funeral services for Jimmy Lee McAlister Moore, age 70, Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:30 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroad. Mr. Moore passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Memphis VA Medical Center.

Visitation will begin Friday, November 30, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Moore will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 1:30 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.