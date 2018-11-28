Local health dept. will soon issue EBT cards for WIC participants

JACKSON, Tenn. — Changes are coming for WIC participants.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will soon issue new EBT cards for WIC participants in Madison County.

The new cards will replace the paper vouchers, allowing users to buy food as needed throughout the month, instead of having to buy everything on a voucher at once.

The new cards will allow users to create a PIN number and use the card as a debit card.

The changes will begin on Monday, Dec. 3.

The new EBT cards can be used at any of the previously authorized grocer vendors in Madison County. Paper vouchers issued before Dec. 3 in Madison County will still be valid

and circulating for several months.