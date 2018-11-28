Local senior care center hosts ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help Santa spread the holiday cheer this year.

There are just a few days left to join the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in the Hub City.

The Home Instead Senior Center is asking the community to come together to bring Christmas cheer to our senior citizens.

Everyone is invited to visit the center and take an ornament from their tree. Each ornament has a senior’s name and their desired gift.

You can return the ornament and gift to the center, where volunteers will wrap the gifts for you.

The center is also asking for toiletries and blankets for their seniors.

The center is located at 196 Cheyenne Drive in Jackson.

For more information about the program, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call 731-984-7062.

For more about how you can help seniors in isolation in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.