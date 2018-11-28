Man arrested after 2 Martin schools placed on lockdown

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a brief scare Wednesday morning that put two Martin schools on lockdown.

Dustin Glisson, 36, of Martin was arrested after police responded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of someone making verbal threats about harming others, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Glisson was unarmed and has been charged with public intoxication.

Officers responded to the City of Martin Recreational Complex on Highway 45 where Glisson was said to have made the threats. Police say he was located and detained by officers around 11 minutes after they received the call.

Westview High School and Martin Middle School were both placed on hard lockdown because Glisson was reported to have been in the area of the schools, the release says.

Police say the alleged threats were not directed toward either school.

The Martin Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol both responded to the area. Officers from both agencies and school resource officers posted guard positions around each school while other officers searched for the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be forthcoming.