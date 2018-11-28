Milan residents speak after Federal agents search the home where missing teen lived

MILAN, Tenn.–Some people who live in Milan say they remember Cayce McDaniel and said they haven’t had closure since her disappearance.

“They were having a swimming party that day and I got a call about was she at our house because she was going to spend the night with a friend and I told them no she wasn’t at our house,” said Jodi Latch, who says she knew McDaniel.

“Disappearing without a trace, how does that happen?,” said Sara White, who went to school with McDaniel.

Both Latch and White of Milan said they have memories of Cayce McDaniel before she went missing more than two decades ago.

“We went to the same church and we took turns picking her up and taking her home chaperones,” said Latch.

“She was a happy girl and it’s just hard to believe that that happened here, Milan’s a small town everybody knows everybody,” said White.

After Federal agents searched the home where McDaniel once lived, Wednesday morning, nearby neighbors and people who live in the area said they hope the agents find what their looking for.

“There’s been I bet 12 families that’s moved in and out of that house. I imagine if anything would be, you know, they wouldn’t get any,” said Eliene Berry, who lives next door.

“I wish they’d done it sooner, yup, and I hope they can find something that will help, 22 years is a long time,” said Latch.

Some people in the area said they hope the search will help close the case.

“Her family needs closure and this town needs closure, that’s something that’s haunted our town for 22 years,” White said.

The Milan Police Department said evidence collected will go to a lab for testing.