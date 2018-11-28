Mugshots : Madison County : 11/27/18 – 11/28/18

1/21 Jason Terry Violation of probation

2/21 Kierra Linton Failure to appear

3/21 Aimee Healy DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/21 James Fullington Aggravated domestic assault, harassment domestic assault



5/21 Henry Sherrod Jr. Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft

6/21 Jonathan Staten Failure to appear

7/21 Brittany Brower Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/21 Joshua Beard Violation of community corrections



9/21 Kendell Tippins Shoplifting

10/21 Ted Ingram Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

11/21 Brittany Vaden Failure to appear

12/21 Lasheeka Laster Shoplifting



13/21 Lynn Steele Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Robert Borner DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/21 Garrett Soria Aggravated domestic assault

16/21 Ronald Perry Simple domestic assault



17/21 Thomas Swift Failure to appear, violation of probation

18/21 Torrence Douglas Violation of community corrections

19/21 Tracie Neylon Failure to appear

20/21 Travion Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/21 Victor Bingham Driving on revoked/suspended license











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.