Mugshots : Madison County : 11/27/18 – 11/28/18 November 28, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Jason Terry Violation of probation 2/21Kierra Linton Failure to appear 3/21Aimee Healy DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license 4/21James Fullington Aggravated domestic assault, harassment domestic assault 5/21Henry Sherrod Jr. Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft 6/21Jonathan Staten Failure to appear 7/21Brittany Brower Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 8/21Joshua Beard Violation of community corrections 9/21Kendell Tippins Shoplifting 10/21Ted Ingram Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations 11/21Brittany Vaden Failure to appear 12/21Lasheeka Laster Shoplifting 13/21Lynn Steele Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 14/21Robert Borner DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license 15/21Garrett Soria Aggravated domestic assault 16/21Ronald Perry Simple domestic assault 17/21Thomas Swift Failure to appear, violation of probation 18/21Torrence Douglas Violation of community corrections 19/21Tracie Neylon Failure to appear 20/21Travion Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 21/21Victor Bingham Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.