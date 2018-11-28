Peabody fans send off football team to state

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Peabody Golden Tide football program is headed to another Blue Cross Bowl appearance.

Last night during halftime of the boys basketball game, fans and cheerleaders sent the team off with a pep rally.

The Tide have certainly made their mark on the football field this season, winning a total of 13 games. It’s been clear from the beginning of the year that there has been something special going on in Trenton every Friday night when the Tide hit the field.

Seniors Joshua Parks and Jasper Albea talked about what this experience of having the chance to play for a state championship means to them. A big reason for Peabody’s success has been the bond that each player shares with the other, and the willingness to come together as a team.

The Golden Tide will take the field once more this season tomorrow morning at Tennessee Tech for a chance to bring back a state championship. Kickoff against Trousdale County is set for 11:00 a.m.