Tennessee Highway Patrol breaks ground on new building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement and community leaders gathered Wednesday for a special event.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol broke ground on a new building. The facility will be their new Jackson district headquarters.

It will be located near the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, which they say is a strategic move considering its proximity to Interstate 40.

Leaders also say it will give them much needed space.

“This is a really important event for us and gets us a little better, more modern space than where we currently are over on Vann Drive,” said Dereck Stewart with the THP.

While there is not a completion date set, they believe it will be done in about a year.