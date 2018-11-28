tnAchieves needs mentors for future college students

JACKSON, Tenn. — What if there were someone to help high school seniors with the whole college application process?

“Tennessee Achieves is a statewide, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping high school seniors reach college, complete college and be successful,” Brian Gann, VP of student services at Jackson State Community College, said.

And now tnAchieves is looking for mentors to help those seniors.

“This is all part of the Drive to 55 work that’s done throughout the state, to help students, adults, people earn credential, have training and be prepared for the workforce,” Gann said.

Gann was a mentor last year and says it only takes an hour a month to be a part of the program. “Helping students to be encouraged that they can go to college and then knowing a little bit about the resources that are available and helping students connect to resources,” he said.

Signing up to be a tnAchieves mentor is easy. All you do is head to their website and fill out the application form. Then with just one click, your application is on the way, and you’ll be contacted soon about the next step.

tnAchieves’ goal for 2018 is to have 141 mentors in Madison County.

“The role of a mentor is just to say, ‘hey, you can do this,’ and here’s who you need to contact or here’s what you need to,” Gann said.

The last day to sign up is Friday.

For more information about tnAchieve and how to sign up to be a mentor, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.