Warming Trend Starts Today, Rain To Follow

Weather Update 8:30 AM–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off in the ice box! temperatures dipped into the upper teens across most of the region as the core of an area of arctic high pressure was directly overhead. That area of High pressure will slide eastward and gradually modify as we go through the next day or so. We have a mid level cloud deck that has been moving across the northern two-thirds of West Tennessee. It will slow temps down a tad, but I still think we’ll easily climb into the upper 40s this afternoon. Mainly due to broken sunshine, dry air and gradually more southerly wind this afternoon. I expect clouds to thicken up later this evening in response to heights increasing. A vigerous trough will move on shore in the West, the digging is the responsible party for the clouds and eventual development of the new system set to arrive by late week into the weekend.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com