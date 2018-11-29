Bethel University to host ‘Christmas with Renaissance’ performances

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University will host their “Christmas with Renaissance” shows this weekend.

The event is a seasonal celebration showcasing all aspects of the Renaissance Performing Arts Program, according to a release from the university.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

All performances will be held in the Dickey Fine Arts Building on the Bethel University campus in McKenzie.

Preferred tickets are $15; general tickets are $10. A new ticketing system allows patrons to pick their own seats.

To purchase tickets, visit www.bethelrenaissance.com/christmas or contact the Renaissance office at 731-352-6980.

Due to the anticipated high volume of phone calls, those not receiving an answer should leave a voicemail message. Tickets will be confirmed within 48 hours.