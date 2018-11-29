Funeral services for Betty Nell Clay, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN. Mrs. Clay passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Laurelwood Health Care Center.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Saturday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.