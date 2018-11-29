“Christmas on Main” ushers in the holidays in downtown Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–It is the most magical time of the year in Humboldt.

The city’s “Christmas on Main” event returned for a second year, Thursday night.

Families and friends enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, popcorn and hot chocolate, letters to Santa and even food for Santa’s reindeer.

Many of the downtown businesses were open late for Christmas shopping and food.

“It’s just a wonderful homecoming and fellowship, you know? We get to share our city with all these people,” said Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sykes.

The event was presented by the Humboldt Chamber and the City of Humboldt.