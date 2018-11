JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas parade in downtown Jackson will require road closures in the city.

All lanes in downtown starting at the Civic Center parking lot will be closed for the parade.

The annual Christmas parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3.

The parade will start at the Civic Center and make its way down Church Street and loop around the downtown area before arriving back at the Civic Center.