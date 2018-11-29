City of Jackson announces leaf pickup plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — Loose leaf collection has begun in the city of Jackson. The Health and Sanitation Department is requesting that everyone in Jackson rake their leaves to the curbside so crews can come through and vacuum them.

The department says brush must not be mixed with the loose leaves or it will damage the machines.

Waste Management will collect 10 bags of leaves or less on regular garbage service days, and the rest will be picked up by claw trucks.

Pick-up times will vary according to weather and the area of town.

The locations of both the claw trucks and leaf vacuums will be posted daily on the city of Jackson website’s Health and Sanitation page. The city section locations are listed there as well.

For any questions, call 731-425-CITY or the Health and Sanitation Department at 731-425-8545.