Home Instead holds annual ‘Be a Santa for a Senior’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — “It’s kind of like the Angel Tree for children, but it’s focused on our aging community,” Amanda Leitch, a Homecare Consultant at Home Instead, said.

Home Instead is having their annual Be a Santa for a Senior event.

“We want to make sure we brighten our seniors days by giving them an extra special holiday treat,” Leitch said.

Community members are able to come by the office, pick an ornament off the tree and get the gift listed on the ornament.

“Here locally in Jackson we’re able to bless over 120 this year but a total of 500 seniors have been receiving gifts,” Leitch said.

And even though all the ornaments have been spoken for, you can still donate items to go with the requested presents, “We do extra toiletry items, we do blankets, scarves, gloves, mittens, snacks, all those fun things, word searches are a hot topic,” Leitch said.

Then next Friday, volunteers will come to Home Instead, take all the presents that have been brought, wrap them up all nice and neat and then distribute them to the aging community all over Jackson.