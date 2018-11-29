Humboldt celebrates ‘Christmas on Main’

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local town is gearing up for a holiday celebration.

“We got popcorn, we got hot chocolate, we got reindeer food, we have letters to Santa,” said Amanda Love, executive director for the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. “Santa will be here, and you can have your photo taken with Santa.”

The City of Humboldt hosted its annual Christmas on Main celebration Thursday.

“This is about fun, family and friends, and we want you to come down and have a warm, fuzzy Christmas feeling in downtown Humboldt. It is a cozy, little affair,” Love said.

Love says the event resembles a Hallmark movie.

“I mean, you have families, small children sitting on Santa’s lap, you’ve got Christmas music playing, the Humboldt High School band is going to play Christmas Carols,” Love said.

And that’s not all.

“The 14th block of Main Street will be blocked off. Your friends and neighbors are all out with the kids, and the stores are open and the theater is open, so it’s going to be a fun night,” Love said.

Beth Culpepper with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce says there is something for everyone, especially for the kids.

“They can expect to come and fellowship with one another and provide some memories for their kids getting to see Santa,” Culpepper said.

Plus, you can “light up” the holidays with an unforgettable experience.

“The official lighting of the tree,” Culpepper said. “Our tree is about 25 feet tall this year. We added 11 feet to it and it has over 1,600 lights to it. I am really excited to see when it is officially turned on this year.”

This is their second year for the Christmas on Main event in Humboldt.