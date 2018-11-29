Mostly Cloudy With Patchy Light Rain

Weather Update 7:45 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is certainly a LOT warmer this morning than yesterday. in fact its about 25 to 30 degrees warmer across the region. I expect temps to continue climbing as a southerly flow ramps up through today and this evening. We should climb into the lows 60s this afternoon. This will happen despite the lack of cloud cover. This will occur adiabatically/dynamically as heights rise in response to the larger trough digging in across the Central Plains… It will become breezy later as well as winds may b between 10 and 15 mph with gust around 20. There may be a few patchy areas of light rain, but it will be very much hit or miss today. Rain chances ramp up this evening, along with the wind as well as a warm front approaches.

