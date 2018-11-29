Mugshots : Madison County : 11/28/18 – 11/29/18

1/17 Christen Lodes Shoplifting

2/17 Simon Gabel Harassment

3/17 Annon Aloqili Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Brandan Baker Failure to appear



5/17 Danarius Anderson Shoplifting

6/17 Eric Cobb Simple domestic assault

7/17 Jason Finch Aggravated domestic assault

8/17 Jullion Culps Violation of probation



9/17 Justin Ayers Failure to appear

10/17 Mauriesha Telford Violation of probation

11/17 Michael Jones Failure to appear

12/17 Rachel Hannis Theft of motor vehicle



13/17 Rashad Taylor Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/17 Rose Allen Leaving the scene of accident, driving while unlicensed, failure to report accident

15/17 Selena Bright DUI

16/17 Terrica Claiborne Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



17/17 Tiffany Graham Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/29/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.